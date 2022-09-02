Millions traveling by car or by plane for Labor Day weekend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Millions of people across the country are on the move for Labor Day weekend despite higher-than-average gas prices and the strain on previous summer air travel.

About 12.6 million people are expected to fly from U.S. airports from Thursday through Monday, according to Hopper, a travel booking app.

At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Flightaware picked up on one cancellation and at least three delays by 6 p.m. Friday.

Ahead of the holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched a new online dashboard for customer service where you can compare what airline companies provide when there's delays and cancellations.

A green check mark on the dashboard means an airline has "committed to providing that service or amenity to its customers". A red "x" means the airline "has not made that commitment."

"We've had pretty good luck so far with our travels. I haven't heard anything. I'm hopeful it's gonna go smooth," said Luke Currano who planned to travel to New York City.

For others, AAA believes lower gas prices in Maryland and shorter vacation trips may lead more people to drive.

Gas in the state is about 70 cents cheaper than this time last year.

To get your car ready for the road, check your fluids, battery, tire tread and have a plan in place.

"The earlier in the day that you can leave or the later in the day that you can leave, you're probably going to be in better shape," said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Ahead of fall travel, some airlines continue to fill openings for pilots and other staff positions to help alleviate the possibility of flight delays or cancellations.

Starting this month, fewer flights will go to small cities. This includes Toledo, Ohio and New York's Ithaca and Islip. Airlines making these changes include United, Delta and American Airlines.