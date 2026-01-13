Mild weather in Maryland Tuesday ahead of midweek showers, late snow on Wednesday

Maryland will experience a little spring-like weather on Tuesday before a shot of wintry weather late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Tuesday began with clear skies and some frost across the Baltimore area.

Southerly winds funnel milder air into the mid-Atlantic today and on Wednesday. Both days will have afternoon temperatures that approach 50° along with some neighborhoods reaching the low 50s during the afternoons.

Sunshine will be bountiful for much of the day. A few more clouds start to move into Maryland this afternoon and into the evening ahead of our next weather-maker.

Midweek snow in Maryland

A pair of cold fronts will move through Maryland by Thursday morning. Wednesday will feature a few showers before noon, but more widespread rain is expected during the evening hours.

As temperatures cool Wednesday evening, some of those rain showers will transition to snow showers. Any snow showers will be brief late on Wednesday/early Thursday morning. After a pair of mild days, accumulations aren't expected in most spots, but roads and sidewalks may become slick by daybreak on Thursday.

Snow will have moved out by sunrise Thursday but that day brings another round of increased winds. Temperatures behind the cold front will be on the colder side. Highs are expected only in the 30s into the MLK Day weekend.

Chance for snow this weekend

Another system is expected to bring a low chance of wintry weather to Maryland for the holiday weekend.

This looks like a low-impact system for the Baltimore area. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor Saturday and Sunday's snow chance in the coming days.