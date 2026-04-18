Mild day Saturday before Rain Tonight

Welcome to the weekend!

We start out dry on Saturday before showers overnight into Sunday. Saturday will also be warm for much of the state.

Weekend outlook

Sunshine and clouds mix overhead on Saturday, with there being some points with more clouds than sunshine. Winds from the east (off of the water for some bayside and ocean-side neighborhoods). High temperatures near the water will be cooler than inland zones. Expect temperatures to peak in the 70s and 80s. Some in western Maryland could see the upper 80s this afternoon!

Most of today will be dry across the state. Showers develop later today in western parts of the state thanks to a cold front and push eastward overnight. That means we'll be starting Sunday in many spots with showers. A few thunderstorms are possible but the risk for severe weather for most of the state is slim. Garrett and part of western Allegany counties are under a level 2 risk for severe weather, with a chance for scattered severe storms. An isolated severe storm is possible in eastern Allegany and western Washington county.

Rain on Sunday will move out from west to east. Eastern Shore neighborhoods dry out last, with rain continuing into the early afternoon.

Sunday will be the cooler and windier of the two days. The afternoon will only bring widespread 50s.

Not cool for long

Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Then the next warming trend begins.

Tuesday warms to near 60° before afternoons in the 70s return for the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday will bring our next chance for showers with another passing cold front.