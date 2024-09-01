Michael Phelps, Olympic legend and Baltimore native, greeted Orioles in Colorado

BALTIMORE -- Michael Phelps, one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, visited the Baltimore Orioles' clubhouse on Sunday before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Phelps, who was wearing an Orioles shirt, was born in Baltimore and grew up in Towson. He graduated from Towson High School before his Olympic fame.

"I grew up an Orioles fan. I'm from Baltimore," Phelps told the team. "I spent a lot of time around the organization. We are in Arizona, but this is the team on every day."

The Orioles beat the Rockies, 6-1.

Phelps. a former competitive swimmer, has 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals.

At one point, he was the world record holder in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter individual medley.