Man found not guilty of attempted murder and guilty of assault, rape in Baltimore County

A jury has found Michael Johnson not guilty of attempted murder, and guilty of assault and two counts of rape in a Baltimore County attack.

The jury deliberated for several hours on Friday before returning with a verdict.

Johnson, 42, was previously accused and later acquitted of the murder of 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes. WJZ has followed this trial as the Barnes' family attended court each day.

After the verdict Friday, Barnes' cousin said she doesn't believe they will ever get justice, but she was pleased that Johnson was found guilty on some charges.

Johnson has been in prison since he was accused of a brutal attack inside a Rosedale apartment in 2024.

prosecutors describe alleged attack

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Johnson strangled a teen girl during a six-hour attack. Charging documents claim the teen was injured so badly that she could not speak after.

Jurors heard from the alleged victim, the emergency room doctor who evaluated her, a forensic nurse, and a neurologist who reviewed evidence.

Johnson's defense team called an emergency medicine expert who disputed the physical signs of strangulation, which were noted in medical records.

During the trial, a judge dismissed two of six rape charges against Johnson.