Crime

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 11:28 PM

