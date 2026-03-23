2 men, teen victim charged in East Baltimore shooting

Two men and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that left the teen injured in East Baltimore last week, according to city police.

Marvin Cabrera Ortiz, 21, and Juan Amonte-Infante, 29, along with the 17-year-old, were arrested after the shooting on March 19.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Quantril Way around 2:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, police found the 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators determined that the suspects had exchanged gunfire in the area after a dispute. They are facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Despite the latest act of gun violence, violent crime rates in Baltimore have remained nearly the same as they were last year, Mayor Brandon Scott said in early March.

So far this year, the police department has recorded 51 non-fatal shootings, compared to 53 cases at the same time last year. There have been 26 reported homicides, a nearly 18.8% drop compared to 32 cases during this time last year.

In early March, the mayor noted that Baltimore Police seized more than 319 firearms so far this year, inlcuding 29 ghost guns.

"In 2025, we set a new benchmark for historically low violence in our city, and, so far this year, we are maintaining levels close to that progress," Mayor Scott said in a statement. "While the work that has gone into consistently maintaining that decrease should be noted, it is clear that there is more work to do in order for us to decrease violence across Baltimore even further than last year."

In 2025, homicides dropped by 31% and non-fatal shootings dropped by 24.5% compared to the year before, according to data from the mayor's office.

The mayor said the city will increase law enforcement efforts as spring begins.