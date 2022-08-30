Men hospitalized after double shooting in Pigtown

BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized after they were shot overnight in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of James Street in Pigtown for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found two 40-year-old men who had both been shot in the lower extremities, police said.

Both men were hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact southern district detectives at 410-396-2499.

The Pigtown shooting was one of three overnight in Baltimore. An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head in North Baltimore and another man was shot in the shoulder in Northwest Baltimore, police said.