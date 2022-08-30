Watch CBS News
Men hospitalized after double shooting in Pigtown

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized after they were shot overnight in South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of James Street in Pigtown for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found two 40-year-old men who had both been shot in the lower extremities, police said. 

Both men were hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact southern district detectives at 410-396-2499. 

The Pigtown shooting was one of three overnight in Baltimore. An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head in North Baltimore and another man was shot in the shoulder in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

