3 Baltimore men charged in deadly Howard County shooting

Three Baltimore men are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Columbia, according to Howard County police.

Montreal Proctor, 36, Talondo Short, 36, and Damon Simpson Jr., 43, were each charged with murder, assault, and firearm offenses after the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Leon Grant in August 2025, police said.

Shooting in Columbia's Merriweather District

The shooting took place on the night of August 19, 2025, in a parking lot off of Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive, police said.

Officers arrived to find Grant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

According to police, Grant was from Salisbury and was staying in Columbia.

Investigation into Columbia shooting

After poring over witness statements, surveillance video and evidence from the scene, police determined that Grant met with Proctor at the parking lot in Columbia.

As Grant was getting into Proctor's car, Short and Simpson approached in another car, according to police. Grant was shot during the encounter.

Police said Proctor stayed on the scene and talked with officers after the shooting, while Simpson and Short fled the area.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have been targeted, as Proctor and Grant knew each other.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Neighbors react

Howard County police told WJZ that it's unusual for a deadly shooting to happen at the Merriweather District.

Dr. Timothy Cujdik and his partner, Barry Stairs, were in the process of opening a veterinary clinic in the area at the time of the shooting. They said neighbors were shocked to learn about the incident.

"I'm very surprised because I wouldn't expect anything like that in this area, people walk around all hours of the day, and I've been here, and it's always been a safe place," Cujdik said.

"It is kind of unfortunate to lose a life like that in such a peaceful area like this," said Rado, who was working in the area.