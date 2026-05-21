High gas prices have more Marylanders staying close to home this Memorial Day weekend

More than 850,000 Marylanders are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, which is usually considered the kickoff to the summer travel season.

Rain, traffic, and even high gas prices are pushing some Marylanders to stay home. The number of travelers is down slightly from last year, in part due to gas prices, according to AAA.

"A lot of people who are price-conscious, travel is a discretionary thing for them; they may decide not to go," said JP Krahel, the chair of the accounting department at Loyola University.

Gas price impact on travel

The average price for a gallon of regular in Maryland is $4.50. This time last year, the average price was $3.08.

"Unbelievable, it's unreal," Everett Smith of West Baltimore said. "It's hindering the location or the distance I may go."

In years past, Smith tells WJZ he would travel north to destination points in Delaware and New Jersey. This year, he says he is staying near the Bay.

"Maybe down past Sandy Point," Smith said. "[There are] a couple more beaches going towards across the bridge."

Price uncertainty is extending into the rest of the summer travel season. Some Marylanders say they are opting for "staycations" and trying to be closer to home.

"We don't have any trips planned [trips] this summer," said Francisco Ward, from Howard County. "I'm a Marylander this summer. Kids are coming to visit me."

If you are traveling and need to fill up before you go, GasBuddy can compare prices on your corner. If you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can use the Earnify app for discounts at qualifying BP and AMACO gas stations.

Best time to travel across the Bay Bridge

The state highway administration says the best times to drive on Friday are early morning or after dinnertime.

"The best thing to do here is to leave early or stay late, that's the common denominator. It looks like getting there [to the Eastern Shore] is going to be the worst, especially Friday, but Tuesday is going to be no picnic either," Charlie Gischlar from the State Highway Administration said.

Two-way traffic will be implemented on the Bay Bridge to help reduce delays going eastbound, MDTA officials said.

According to officials, the best times to travel eastbound across the bridge are:

Thursday, May 21 – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Friday, May 22 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 – before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 25 – before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The best times to travel westbound across the bridge are: