Memorial Day weekend across Maryland starting off rainy and chily

The weekend won't be a complete washout, but wet weather will be an issue for traveling and outdoor plans at times. The rainiest days appear to be Friday and Saturday with Sunday and Monday trending not as wet, but still have chances for scattered showers and storms.

Wet and cool Memorial Day weekend weather across Maryland

Showers Friday morning have been mainly focused along and south of interstate 70. This afternoon showers and a steady light to moderate rain will fill in from Baltimore City and points north as another disturbance allows the rain to expand in coverage as it moves into the area. This should lead to a rather rainy and dreary late afternoon and evening across the area. The O's game could be postponed if this rainy trend continues. If the game is played, you'll want to make sure to have a poncho to keep you dry and something warm underneath.

Rain will impact outdoor plans, especially for the first half of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday is shaping up to be cool and wet. Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend with periods of steady rain, some of it heavy at times. In addition to rain, the wind will lead to a windswept rain and miserable outdoor feel with temperatures holding steady in the middle 50s. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain may fall between this evening and Sunday morning. This would be very beneficial, considering current severe drought conditions.

Rain will become more showery Sunday into Memorial Day. There will be a bit more dry time for plans outside. Temperatures won't be quite as chilly as well; afternoons rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updated timing on the specific windows of rain and dreary weather for the upcoming holiday weekend.