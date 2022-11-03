Members sought for Asian American Pacific Islander Commission in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Applicants are being sought to serve on Howard County's newly established Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Commission.

The commission will be comprised of a minimum of 17 and a maximum of 25 members. It will aim to mobilize the county's AAPI community and organize with organizations, businesses and individuals to organize and educate, the county said.

An annual report by the commission will be submitted to the County Executive and County Council identifying best practices to:

Include and affirm members of the AAPI community;

Policy and programs that advance health, business, safety, education and workforce development;



Policy and programs impacting Howard County including intercultural education, inclusion, belonging, government outreach and access; and

Improve outcomes for underserved and at-risk segments of the AAPI population



Eligible candidates for the commission must be Howard County residents who are 18 or older that represent the AAPI community and are able to attend the meetings.

Specific members sought for the commission are:

At least one business representative;

At least one representative from the health care provider community;

At least one representative from the early childhood, education, or workforce development industry;

At least three from various nonprofits that serve the AAPI community;

At least three Howard County residents from the AAPI community;

At least one high school student

At least one student who resides in Howard County and attends a college, university or trade school

The county said to apply, send a resume and a letter explaining why they want to serve on the commission to Kimberly Pruim. Reach out either by email to kpruim@howardcountymd.gov, or by mail to: Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: Kimberly Pruim, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

In their applications, applicants should say which member qualifications they meet.

The deadline to apply is Friday, November 18, 2022.