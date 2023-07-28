Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $940 million for Friday's drawing

BALTIMORE -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been increased to an estimated $940 million ahead of Friday's drawing.

Last week's jackpot totaled over a billion dollars, with the winning ticket sold in Maine.

The latest drawing was on Tuesday, where no winner of the $820 million jackpot was announced.

The potential winner of Friday's jackpot would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $472 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option, which consists of an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments.

Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout.

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.