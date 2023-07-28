Watch CBS News
Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $940 million for Friday's drawing

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been increased to an estimated $940 million ahead of Friday's drawing. 

Last week's jackpot totaled over a billion dollars, with the winning ticket sold in Maine.  

The latest drawing was on Tuesday, where no winner of the $820 million jackpot was announced. 

The potential winner of Friday's jackpot would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $472 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option, which consists of an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments. 

Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout. 

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.  

First published on July 28, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

