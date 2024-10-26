Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

BALTIMORE-- One of the Baltimore Ravens' biggest fans is gaining recognition for her handmade outfits filled with purple passion. So much so, that what she wears is going viral!

Mrs. Kim Dews proudly embraces her identity as a devoted Ravens fan. She literally wears it with pride.

"This is like a longer dress. I haven't even worn that one yet," said Mrs. Kim Dews, a longtime Ravens fan. She also makes jackets, overalls, and the list goes on. "I have a tunic that I'll wear, like with leggings."

Each piece is handmade, making it a one-of-one item you can't find in any store.

"The objective is to make something that's a little bit more girly," Dews explained. "That's why I've made so many dresses...just to have something different, but that also expresses my feminine side of being a Ravens fanatic."

Her latest creation is a crocheted #8 Lamar Jackson jersey sweater that nearly a million people have already seen via her daughter's social media post.

My mom crocheted a custom Lamar Jackson sweater and I had to share it! 💜🖤 #1 Ravens fan! @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/78j3y98SUC — Imani (@its_imani) October 16, 2024

"I can't sell it, but I would make one and give it to Lamar Jackson's mom if she wants one," Dews told WJZ. "I'm a naturally creative person. I'm just wired that way. So what you see is the combination of a crochet sewing, creative crazy person combined with being a Ravens fanatic, when those two things come together."

A love for football, fashion, and the Flock

Dews grew up watching football and learned she had a passion for purple at a young age.

"I love the Ravens through and through, and this is my way of always representing them in a cool fly way," Dews said.

Dews and her husband have been Ravens season pass holders since 1999.

When at M&T Bank Stadium, she says she feels like a celebrity. "People are always like, 'Oh my gosh, where did you get that?' And I'm like, I made it!"

However, Dews told WJZ that what she does is not about recognition or making money, it's all about sharing a love for football and the Ravens.

"I'm encouraged that we can go all the way and that's the only thing Lamar needs," Dews said. "Keep doing what you're doing, we are behind you 100% and we are proud."