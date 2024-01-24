Meet the Craig Family: The Baltimore Ravens' good luck charm on the road to the super bowl

Meet the Craig Family: The Baltimore Ravens' good luck charm on the road to the super bowl

BALTIMORE -- As Baltimore is crossing its fingers, hoping the Ravens go all the way, there's one family who believes they're the good luck charm the Ravens need to make it to the Super Bowl!

As the Craig family story goes, they met up in 2012 in Las Vegas for a family reunion, and when they took a group photo donned in their Ravens gear, it included one member of the family named Kevin, who is a die-hard 49ers fan.

"As we took that picture on October 20th, 2012, we said, 'What if we end up in a Super Bowl together?' At that time, the Ravens didn't have a good record," said Jenny Craig.

But we know how that season ended up, with the elite play of Joe Flacco and the Ravens dominating in the playoffs.

"And lo and behold, we went to the Super Bowl, and we're proud to say we beat the 49ers, even though they did give us a challenge when the lights went out and all of that," Jenny Craig explained.

Now, before you call it a coincidence, the Craig family also gathered in New York with loved ones in the year 2000 and took a similar photo with a relative who's a Giants fan, and as you know, the Ravens dominated that Super Bowl. For the Craigs, the Ravens are like a religion, even with them living all over the country.

"You get on the plane, you have your Ravens shirt. When we say Ravens day, if you don't have on your Ravens shirt, you cannot floss with us," Jackie Craig said.

"We speak it and manifest it, and that's what we rock with. That's our team from the jump."

This past year, one of their loved ones passed away, which, at the request of the matriarch of their family, brought them together again earlier in the season to Las Vegas, where Jenny and her brother caught a glimpse of Allegiant Stadium to snap a lucky photo and spread some lucky energy for this year's Ravens.

"And now here we are, and if we both end up in the Super Bowl again after Sunday's game, this will really be something we are proud of as a family, especially with our energy," Jenny Craig said.