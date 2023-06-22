MDTA seeks public comment on toll rates for I-95 express lanes

BALTIMORE -- People who travel on I-95 may have noticed a lot of construction.

That's because nearly 12 more miles of express toll lanes are being built north of White Marsh into Harford County.

Now, the Maryland Transportation Authority wants people to know that the final public comment period on the toll rates for the new roads will be held at the end of June.

The rates for the new toll roads are projected to match the toll rate ranges already set for the existing I-95 Express Toll Lanes facility, transportation officials said.

The final availability for public comment on those toll rates will take place during a meeting on June 29, which is when the final recommendation for those rates will be made, according to transportation officials.

The meeting will be live-streamed, transportation officials said.

There have been at least three hearings on the topic this year.

There was an in-person hearing at Perry Hall High School on Feb. 17, a virtual public hearing on March 2, and an in-person hearing at Joppatowne High School on March 6, transportation officials said.

Anyone who would like to comment on the toll lanes and toll fees must register for the meeting, transportation officials said.

The new express lanes are expected to be fully functional, going all the way up to Route 152, by the end of 2024, according to transportation officials.

The remainder of the express lanes will be open by the end of 2027, transportation officials said.