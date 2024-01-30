MDTA police vehicle shot in work zone at I-395 ramp off of I-95 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday in a work zone at the I-395 ramp (Exit 53) off I-95 in Baltimore.

MDTA said that while an officer was assisting with a work zone closure around 2:15 a.m., a shot was fired from a passing vehicle which struck an unmarked Dodge Charger which had its emergency lights activated.

The officer was not injured.

MDTA Police investigators say they are aware of other shootings that took place in Prince George's County and Washington D.C. Tuesday morning.

Investigators are actively working to determine if these incidents are connected.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on northbound I-95 near I-395 in Baltimore City is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-608-8313.