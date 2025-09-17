No charges will be filed for deadly crash off I-95 after MDTA pursuit in Baltimore, AG office says

No charges will be sought for officers involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash under the Interstate 95 overpass that killed two people in Baltimore in June, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Gabriel Omar Castillo, 54, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle after nearly striking a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police car and leading a pursuit, according to investigators.

Pursuit and crash

Police said that at around 2:18 a.m. on June 4, Castillo was driving erratically on northbound I-95 when he drifted into the officer's lane without a signal and almost collided with the police cruiser.

The driver then accelerated away as the officer followed off Exit 55. That's when, police said, the officer turned on his lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver sped up and was being pursued before the vehicle struck a guardrail and a curb, which sent the vehicle airborne and collided with a support pillar beneath I-95.

Castillo and a passenger, identified as Ezequiel Eduardo Garcia-Chicas, died at the scene, according to police.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) closed its investigation on Sept. 9.