Baltimore Catholic community to hold prayer walk as city reaches 200 homicides in 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Archdiocese of Baltimore's Grief ministry is set to gather to commemorate those who have lost their lives to gun violence, as Baltimore City counts a total of 200 homicides in 2024.

Of the 200 homicides in Baltimore City this year, 173 were a result of gun violence, according to data from the CBS News gun violence tracker.

Data also shows that gun violence disproportionately impacts the younger population, with the majority of victims falling into the 30-34 age range. The 26-29, 22-25, and 18-21 age groups were also heavily impacted, with 334, 338, 305 total gun violence victims (fatal and non-fatal), in the past 12 months respectively.

While the city has seen 59 fewer homicides than it did in 2023, more work remains for Maryland leaders.

After Scott's inauguration, Mayor Brandon Scott stressed that Baltimore was experiencing a "renaissance" with shootings and homicides trending downward. He said he plans to focus on communities long plagued by violence and vacant homes.

Mayor Brandon Scott has been vocal about his efforts to reduce gun violence. In November, Scott celebrated the success of the city's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, noting a 24% reduction in Baltimore City homicides, and a 34% reduction in non-fatal shootings.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has made intentional efforts to fight gun violence. In December, Brown joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general to hold the gun industry accountable for its impact on gun violence.

In February 2024, the city of Baltimore reached a $1.2 settlement in its lawsuit against Polymer80, a leading manufacturer of ghost guns.

The walk and prayer vigil is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the St. Joseph's Ministry Parish.