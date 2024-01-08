Watch CBS News
Teenager identified as Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2024

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police on Monday identified a teenager as the first person killed in the city this year. 

Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. on January 2 to the unit block of North Bentalou Street for a Shot Spotter Alert, where they found an unresponsive victim.

Police identified the victim Monday as 16-year-old Noah Gibson, who police say was killed on the unit block of Gorman Avenue, which is next to Bentalou. 

No arrests have been announced in the case. 

A teenager was also the first homicide victim of 2023. D'Asia Garrison, 17, had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day in East Baltimore.

Last year Baltimore recorded 262 homicides, which is a 21% decrease from the 330 the year before.  

Homicide Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:10 AM EST

