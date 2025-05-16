McDonald's to hire nearly 4,000 workers across Maryland

McDonald's plans to hire nearly 4,000 workers across Maryland as part of a new partnership with the state government, Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday alongside McDonald's owners and operators.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of McDonald's Archways to Opportunity education program, which Moore said has helped over 1,000 Marylanders advance their education and careers since its launch.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with McDonald's to bring nearly 4,000 new jobs to Maryland," Moore said. "In partnership with the Archways to Opportunity program, we are creating pathways to work, wages, and wealth by helping Marylanders not only gain employment, but also gain new skills during their employment."

McDonald's economic footprint in Maryland

McDonald's supports more than 24,000 jobs statewide, according to the governor's office. The company generates over $550 million in tax revenue across all levels of government.

The governor said nearly 75% of Maryland McDonald's restaurants are minority or women owned and operated.

The partnership, he said, will contribute to Maryland's low unemployment and rapid job growth.

What is the Archways to Opportunity program?

The Archways to Opportunity program provides education benefits to McDonald's restaurant employees.

Workers can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, and receive tuition assistance. The program also offers apprenticeship opportunities and free educational and career guidance.

McDonald's tuition assistance can be used at any accredited institution for any program, including vocational training.

More than $3.1 million in tuition assistance has been disbursed in Maryland.

How does this fit into Moore's economic strategy?

Moore has previously said that his goal to incentivize businesses to come to Maryland. In an interview with WJZ in January, Moore said he aims to make it easier for companies to establish themselves and grow within the state.

The governor also announced $750 million in investments for Maryland, including $128 million in targeted spending for key industries. His strategy focuses primarily on life sciences, defense technology, and innovation sectors.

Last month, Moore announced a partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to invest $100 million in the state's quantum industry.