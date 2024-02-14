Mayor's Office of Safety and Engagement announces funding to improve public safety

BALTIMORE -- The Mayor's Office of Safety and Engagement has announced its latest round of funding to improve public safety.

The funding, which totals about $570,000, is allocated to fifteen community based organizations.

Roughly $445,000 will be invested into organizations that support the SideStep pre-arrest youth diversion program, an alternative to arrests in order to keep youth out of the criminal justice system for common offenses.

SideStep participants include Roberta's House, Holistic Life Foundation, Foundation for Change, S.O.N., Aziza Pe&ce, Patricia's Place, Dream Bigger Community Institute, Inc., Community Law In Action (CLIA), HeartSmiles, and Sarah's House. Collectively.

The organizations will work in partnership with MONSE's Youth Opportunity Coordinator to provide services such as trauma-informed care, intensive case management, and wraparound support.

The full list of SideStep Youth Provider grant allocations can be viewed here.