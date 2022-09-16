Mayor Scott responds to criticism of water crisis response

BALTIMORE - Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday defended his administration's handling of the water contamination crisis earlier this month, in which it took more than a day to issue a broad-ranging Boil Water Advisory.

Scott said the city "met every single requirement," citing the need to collaborate with the Maryland Department of the Environment.

James Bentley, a spokesman for Scott, told WJZ the city received the confirmation of a second positive test on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.

The Maryland Department of the Environment approved public communications at 10:33 p.m. that night, Bentley said.

The following morning, at 7:43 a.m., the Water Sampling Notice was shared on social media.

WATER SAMPLING NOTICE: DPW has sampled several locations in City Council District 9: 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, 920 N. Carey St where total coliform, E.coli contaminants have been identified in the water.

(Read thread) — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 5, 2022



Councilman Eric Costello, a Democrat representing the 11th district, criticized DPW leadership in a hearing Thursday.

"The communication, as far as I'm concerned, was completely abysmal," Costello said. "(I'm) extremely disappointed from first 48 hours."

Mayor Scott said Friday his office took over communications after the city activated the Emergency Operations Center.

"We're always going to be looking for ways to improve. The councilman (Costello) can have whatever opinion he wants to have," Scott said.

In Thursday's Council hearing, DPW Director Jason Mitchell laid out the timeline of positive tests and public notification. Following a second positive E.coli test 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, the city waited until Monday at 4:30 p.m. to issue a Boil Water Advisory.

Mitchell said the agency is making changes to its communications team, undergoing crisis training, and will begin to post monthly water testing results on its website.

"We did struggle the first 24 hours. We struggled. We needed help," he said. "We learned a lot of lessons. I learned a lot of lessons as director, this being my first emergency as director."

A spokesperson for the mayor said a new communications director for DPW is expected in mid-October, and the agency will begin posting water test results online that month.

Crisis management training will begin in two weeks, according to the mayor's office.