Mayor Scott, DPW Director announce paperless water billing, new payment plan option

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott and DPW Director Mitchell announced the launch of a paperless Water Billing system, and new payment plan program, PromisePay Friday afternoon.

Baltimore City residents now have the option to sign up for paperless water billing rather than receive a monthly bill in the mail. They will also have the ability to pay off past-due residential water bill balances over time without accruing interest.

"When I became mayor of this great city, I committed to modernizing operations and improving services for our residents. I'm pleased to see that DPW is kicking off 2023 by implementing these two programs to enhance customer service.," Mayor Scott said.

The introduction of paperless billing and PromisePay are two of the many upgrades and improvements that DPW has made to the City's water billing operations, said DPW Director Mitchell. "We are committed to providing 'Best in Class' customer service. Paperless billing and PromisePay offer residents a better, more sustainable way to take care of their water bills and access interest-free payment."

How to Go Paperless

Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don't have an account already, create one at https://waterbillportal.baltimorecity.gov/#Register. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)

Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.

Verify your email address and then click the ok button.

Customers are not required to enroll in paperless water billing. Those who do not sign up for paperless water billing will continue to receive a paper bill in the mail. The paperless billing option is only available for City-based residential and business accounts.

Flexible Payment Plan

Any residential water account in Baltimore City with a past due balance of $250 to $5,000 is eligible to enroll in the interest free PromisePay payment plan.

The program for Baltimore City residents will officially launch January 30, 2023.