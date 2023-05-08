Mayor Scott kicks off 'Rec Rollout' plan with 250k playground renovation

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott Brandon Scott joined Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP), city leaders, and stakeholders on Monday to celebrate the revitalization of the Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School playground.

The renovation of the 50-year-old playground in Northwest Baltimore kicks a series of improvements to recreational facilities, an initiative the city is calling "Rec Rollout." The Mayor mentioned the initiative in his State of the City address last month.

"With this project, the City is demonstrating its continued commitment to prioritizing our youth. Playgrounds are an important meeting place for our young people, so we want to ensure that we're providing quality playspaces," Scott said.

The mayor's office said that the original playground which was constructed from wood became a safety hazard due to exposed nails and missing wooden planks. "The renovated playground features KOMPAN playground equipment with a horse-themed design, a tie into the nearby Pimlico Race Course," the mayor's office said.

The $250,000 project was funded through a partnership between Mayor Scott, BCRP, Councilman Isaac Schleifer, Baltimore City Public Schools, and Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.