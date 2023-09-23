Mayor Scott announces location of emergency shelter as Tropical Storm Ophelia heads toward Baltimore

Emergency Management officials advising Marylanders on how to prepare for the impacts of Tropical St

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has designated the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center in West Baltimore as an emergency shelter as Tropical Storm Ophelia barrels toward the city.

The recreation center is located at 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue. It will be available between 2 p.m. on Saturday through 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to city officials.

During that time, there will be winds between 20 to 25 miles per hour, and the storm will be capable of creating wind gusts up to 47 miles per hour.

City officials warned on Saturday that the storm could knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

They also noted that sustained winds and rainfall will increase the possibility of ground saturation.

Additionally, rainfall and storm surge could result in localized flooding.

RESIDENTIAL FLOODING: Here along Edgewater Avenue, flooding is even more apparent as heavy bands of rain and wind start to pick up again before high tide tonight. One resident tells me they expect flooding to get even worse tonight from TS Ophelia. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ciwH84Da52 — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) September 23, 2023

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall on the North Carolina coast a little after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency for Maryland on Friday. This declaration will allow the State of Maryland to coordinate and request emergency resources and support.