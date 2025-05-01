Baltimore-area organizations to participate in nationwide "May Day" protests

Baltimore-area organizations to participate in nationwide "May Day" protests

Baltimore-area organizations to participate in nationwide "May Day" protests

Several Baltimore-area organizations are expected to rally Thursday for May Day, protesting recent policy changes by the Trump Organization.

May Day, which is also known as International Workers' Day, is observed annually. This year, some workers are taking the opportunity to voice opposition to changes by the federal government that, they say, have attacked healthcare, jobs, immigrant rights and student protections.

Who is participating in Baltimore's May Day protest?



The Baltimore Teacher Union, Baltimore NAACP, and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are among the groups expected to participate in the May Day protests.

A number of marches are planned before the main rally, all converging at McKeldin Square in Downtown Baltimore by 5:30 p.m:

3:30 PM: Baltimore Teachers Union - 5800 Metro Drive 21215

4:00 PM: Hands Off Our Students & Faculty! - Penn Station

4:00 PM: 99 vs 1 March - City Hall

4:00 PM: Cultural Workers March - Enoch Pratt Central Library

4:00 PM: March for Palestine - McKeldin Plaza

4:30 PM: Family & Kids March for Justice - Rash Field

4:30 PM: March for Migrant Justice - Columbus Park

4:30 PM: March for Worker Justice - Camden Yards (Eutaw Street)

What prompted the May Day rallies?

Recent changes by the Trump administration have angered many residents in Baltimore and the greater Maryland area.

Last month, protestors gathered outside Baltimore City Hall as part of the "Hands Off!" movement, which protested recent efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Those efforts have included staffing cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Social Security Administration.

Maryland is home to approximately 160,000 federal civilian employees, which represents 6% of all state jobs, according to the governor's office.

Groups are also protesting against federal immigration policies, dissolution of diversity policies and in favor of LGBTQ+ rights.