Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle fire massive rowhome fire in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Crews battle fire massive rowhome fire in West Baltimore
Crews battle fire massive rowhome fire in West Baltimore 00:40

Baltimore City Fire crews began battling a massive row home fire in West Baltimore Friday morning

Around 4:26 a.m., BCFD said they were working to contain the fire, which engulfed multiple homes in the 2200 block of N. Fulton St. 

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told WJZ the fire was "wind driven."

"Crews were really challenged with the speed at which the fire was literally walking down the block, as well as embers being blown up to about two blocks away - so we really had to address a really large area." Wallace said. 

As of 7:00 a.m. the fire was contained. 

Individuals are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.