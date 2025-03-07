Crews battle fire massive rowhome fire in West Baltimore

Baltimore City Fire crews began battling a massive row home fire in West Baltimore Friday morning

Around 4:26 a.m., BCFD said they were working to contain the fire, which engulfed multiple homes in the 2200 block of N. Fulton St.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told WJZ the fire was "wind driven."

"Crews were really challenged with the speed at which the fire was literally walking down the block, as well as embers being blown up to about two blocks away - so we really had to address a really large area." Wallace said.

As of 7:00 a.m. the fire was contained.

Individuals are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is still developing and will be updated.