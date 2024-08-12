It's Tax-Free Week in Maryland. What products qualify and how to save.

BALTIMORE – Maryland's Tax-Free week is underway, with a wide array of products that will not carry state sales tax.

From August 11 to August 17, certain clothing, accessories and footwear under $100 will be exempt from Maryland's six percent sales tax. The first $40 on the purchase of a backpack will also not be taxed.

The comptroller's office said these products qualify for the promotion:

Bookbags/Backpacks

Slacks

Shirts

Dresses

Jeans

Robes

Sweaters

Underwear

Shoes and boots

Belts

Online Sales:

Online sales qualify for the exemption if the item is paid for and delivered to a Maryland customer during the tax-free period.

It also qualifies if the customer pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order for immediate shipment, even if the item is delivered after the tax-free period ends.

Items will not qualify for tax-free status if the retailer does not charge the customer until it ships or if it is on back ordered until after the tax-free period ends.

Exchange/Layaway:

For layaway items, if a customer begins a layaway agreement during the tax-free period, any eligible items placed on layaway during that period will qualify for the exemption.

For exchanges, if you are exchanging the item for the same item, no additional tax will be due.

If you buy an item before the tax-free period and return it during the period, then use that credit to buy a different eligible item, no sales tax is due. However, if you return the item for credit on the purchase of a different item after the tax-free period, you must pay the full sales tax on the new item.

For more information on specific guidelines of the tax-free week, visit the comptroller's website to learn more.