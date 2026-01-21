Maryland's new proposed congressional map faces criticism

There's a new redistricting map on the table in Maryland.

Maryland's new proposed congressional map is an attempt to redraw the state's eight districts.

A 3-2 split vote on Tuesday by the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission now recommends the map to the Maryland General Assembly.

The proposal still needs state legislative approval, but it is facing criticism on all sides of the political aisle.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D), the chair of the commission, said in a statement that from the start the new map "put Marylanders in the driver's seat".

"This process has been conducted in the open, with opportunities for the public to participate, weigh in, and submit their own map proposals for consideration," Alsobrooks said. "All Marylanders—regardless of party, background, or zip code—can engage with this process, see the options, and make their voice heard."

Alsobrooks said, "At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps, and when fundamental voting rights protections face renewed threats, Maryland has a responsibility to lead with urgency."

"I think the maps that were released is something that is not just going to make our congressional maps more competitive but it is also something that is actually the will of the people," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

What will the new map change?

Maryland's redistricting plan shifts state's 1st district on the Eastern Shore —crossing the Bay Bridge — connecting it to Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

Maryland's redistricting plan shifts state's 1st district on the Eastern Shore —crossing the Bay Bridge — connecting it to Anne Arundel and Howard counties. State of Maryland

In a statement to WJZ on Wednesday, the state's sole Republican Congressman, Andy Harris, who represents parts of the Eastern Shore, said that the commission "lived up to their name."

New map criticism

"The governor couldn't even convince all four elected Democrats on the partisan commission and the one independent (who was a two-time Moore campaign contributor!) to vote for this partisan gerrymander since it was so egregious, and "obviously unconstitutional" according to the Senate President who voted against it," Harris said.

"I look forward to taking this map to court if it does pass the Assembly, and re-gaining the Western Maryland district for the Republicans in a fairly drawn map."

Senate President Bill Ferguson, who previously sat on the commission, now calls the map "objectively unconstitutional," stating that it "jeopardizes Maryland's existing map."

Senate President Bill Ferguson previously sat on the commission and now calls the map "objectively unconstitutional" stating that it "jeopardizes Maryland's existing map". State of Maryland

"From the outset, the Senate's position has been consistent: in this important moment, Maryland cannot risk going backwards by giving the Trump Administration another seat or two in Congress from Maryland's delegation," Ferguson said. "Further, this map fails the Governor's own test. It breaks apart more neighborhoods and communities than our existing map, and it fails the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote."

Ferguson argues the commission has failed to hear from key stakeholders, including election officials, as they weighed the new districts.

From the outset, the Senate's position has been consistent.

"In this important moment, Maryland cannot risk going backwards by giving the Trump administration another seat or two in Congress from Maryland's delegation," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said, "Ultimately, a flawed process has delivered a flawed product. Regardless of any disagreement on this issue, the Senate of Maryland will remain steadfast and aligned with our partners in the House and the governor's office to focus our work this Session on doing what it takes to make our State more affordable, grow our economy, and protect our State's residents from an increasingly lawless federal administration."

Looking forward to the final vote

Gov. Moore said otherwise on Wednesday.

"Every single Marylander had the opportunity to have their perspective and their options factor in," Moore said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also answered questions regarding the new map, noting that the city's voting power is top concern.

"It is still early. I am going to be looking at that map," Scott said. "I am always going to be concerned about how Baltimore voting power is and concerned how black people's voting power is. We will just be looking at that map."

Democrats in Maryland outnumber Republicans by a wide margin, and currently control both chambers of the state legislature and seven of the state's eight U.S. House seats.

State leaders encourage Marylanders to continue giving feedback, as the map would need to be approved by February 24.

"Now it now goes in front of the Maryland General Assembly and my urge for the general assembly is to debate the maps, make adjustments you see fit but take a vote," Moore said.