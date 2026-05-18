Maryland's Chesapeake Bay sees increase in juvenile blue crabs and total population

The Chesapeake Bay is seeing a major spike in the blue crab population, according to the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.

The survey estimates there are nearly 350 million blue crabs in the bay this year, which is nearly 50% more than last year's estimate. The survey also found an estimated 228 million juvenile blue crabs, which is a 20% increase from last year.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraged by the findings after six consecutive years of below-average juvenile blue crab recruitment.

DNR officials said the total abundance is the highest level since 2019.

"It's very encouraging to see higher levels of blue crabs and juveniles, especially after a few years of lower juvenile recruitment," stated Mandy Bromilow, the DNR's blue crab program manager. "However, we'll still have to remain vigilant about the population, given that we have seen declines since 2011."

DNR says the adult male blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are more than 43% higher than last year. But the adult female abundance has decreased by 25%.

DNR blames the cold winter for the death of a large number of the Bay's crabs, especially for adult blue crabs.

The department said that crabs still face an overall population decrease without a clear cause.

The Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey was conducted cooperatively by Maryland and Virginia.

Blue crab abundance is still slightly lower than average

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) says that the estimated 349 million blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay in 2026 is slightly lower than the long-term average of 400 million crabs.

Last year's blue crab winter dredge survey showed an estimated 238 million crabs, which was the second-lowest number since the survey began in 1990.

The CBF added that female crab numbers are just above the overfished "threshold" that Chesapeake Bay fisheries scientists and managers use to help determine both the health of the population and the need for appropriate conservation efforts.

While the increased numbers of juveniles and males are encouraging, the downward trend in the Bay's adult female blue crab population is still concerning. Because females can bear millions of eggs, they are key to increasing the overall population.

"Despite a concerning long-term trend, this year's winter dredge survey results, fortunately, show a promising bump in the number of both juvenile and male blue crabs," said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore. "This could be a preview for bountiful crabbing businesses and crab feasts this summer."

Moore added, "However, the Bay's important adult female crabs experienced another year of decline. And there's still immense uncertainty surrounding the health of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay."