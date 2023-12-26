Maryland's BWI Airport braces for influx of holiday traffic

BALTIMORE -- Airports across the United States are expected to be busy and bustling with people on their way back from their end-of-the-year holiday vacations.

The American Automobile Association is projecting that 7.5 million people will travel via airplane this holiday season, surpassing the 2019 record of 7.3 million people.

Additionally, the average ticket price is slightly lower than it was last year.

Despite the anticipated higher numbers, the process of moving large numbers of people through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has gone smoother than it did in 2022.

On Tuesday, there were 165 flight delays at BWI as of 4 p.m.

The airport's parking facilities have been at capacity.

For many travelers, like Joe Parisham, the day after Christmas means returning to reality.

"I'm ready to get back home," he told WJZ's Caroline Foreback.

Eric Olmstead and his family told WJZ that they plan to beat the post-holiday blues by flying to Arizona.

"We're going to actually go up to Flagstaff and go skiing," Olmstead said.

The Federal Aviation Administration projects that there will be roughly 41,000 flights on Dec. 26.

There could be an equally busy day for air travelers on Dec. 30—right before New Year's Eve.

Travel experts recommend that airline passengers looking to park at BWI Airport when parking facilities are at capacity should use the garage at the BWI Airport's rail station and allow time for potential shuttle delays.