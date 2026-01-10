Marylanders rally for justice after fatal Minneapolis ICE encounter

Numerous protests and vigils have taken place across the U.S. since the death of Minneapolis mother, Renee Good, including here in Maryland.

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The incident sparked national outcry, as numerous videos circulated online showing multiple angles of the shooting, including the bodycam point of view of the officer who shot Good.

On one hand, some argue that Good was attempting to leave the scene, and a trigger-happy ICE agent fired his weapon at her, an abuse of authority. Others claim she intended to run over the agent who fired his weapon in an act of self-defense.

On Friday night, around 100 community members gathered on North Howard Street to pay respects to Renee Good while calling for justice.

"I've been feeling very powerless...voiceless for a long time," said an attendee. "And I think the events that took place in Minneapolis on Wednesday just kind of...it was too heavy to deal with it alone."

The vigil was organized by a group of community members who say they were shocked by the shooting.

Attendees heard remarks from city leaders and lit candles in honor of Good.

Protest planned in Howard County

A protest is scheduled to take place in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday, January 11, in response to Good's death.

According to organizers, the ICE Out for Good Rally in Columbia is calling on Howard County residents to demand accountability, honor the life lost, and make visible the human cost of ICE's actions.

The rally will be at the corner of Broken Land Parkway and Little Patuxent Parkway near The Mall in Columbia.