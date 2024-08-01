Marylanders finding ways to beat the intense 100-degree heat

BALTIMORE -- An intense heatwave throughout Maryland has residents finding ways to stay cool.

Temperatures climbed to 100 degrees on Thursday but the heat index made it feel a lot hotter.

Whether it's staying inside with the air conditioning, taking a dip in the pool, or grabbing a popular snowball, the brutal combination of heat, humidity and air quality is making it difficult.

Kelly Hayes opted for the latter -- a snowball with peach syrup.

"It's just flavorful, it's tropical, it reminds me of being on the beach," Hayes said.

If you must be outside, hydrate and get in the shade as much as possible.

"Snowballs, staying in, maybe go to the pool, but probably staying in," said Cynthia Wilson.

Hot Baltimore summer

This dangerous heat and humidity is expected to linger through the weekend.

Last month was the second hottest July on record for Baltimore, according the National Weather Service.

Thursday also marked the seventh time Baltimore has hit at least 100 degrees, tying the record for most 100-degree days in a year. The last time the region saw this many triple-digit days was in 2010.

August began the same way July ended with more hazardous heat and humidity.

Cooling centers open

Baltimore City issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through the weekend, opening cooling centers citywide.

Senior centers across the city are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as cooling locations, as well as other community centers.

The Maryland Department of Health says 14 people have died in the state this year due to heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets

If you have pets, make sure they are not outside for too long, as hot pavement can be dangerous for them.

If you are driving and have children or pets in the backseat, make sure they are not left in the hot car.

Signs of heat-related illnesses

Signs of heat illness can include feeling tired, lightheaded or disoriented.

"Some people may feel like they are going to pass out and the worst-case scenario is when you stop sweating. That's when it's dangerous," said Dr. Lisa Kirkland, an emergency room physician at Sinai Hospital.

Air quality alerts are also in effect for much of the area, making it even more unbearable to breathe.

Not all homes in the region have air conditioning, and experts recommend checking on family and friends who live in older buildings.

"Check on them frequently," Kirkland said. "Call them, check on them because it's very easy for those buildings to become very, very hot."

Heat regulations for outside workers

Maryland's Office of Occupational Safety and Health says it proposed revisions to heat regulations for workers who need to stay outside.

Team leaders are tasked with monitoring the crew to ensure that their exposure to heat doesn't lead to signs of a heat stroke like nausea, dizziness, or clamminess.

To prevent more dangerous cases, the policy states that if a worker starts to act woozy, a supervisor will guide the worker to a trailer or air-conditioned vehicle to provide water and a chance to take a break.

Toll on utility bills

Alongside the temperatures, energy bills are spiking during the extreme heat.

BGE says there are ways customers can budget their bills and seek assistance if they need it.

"The state of Maryland, BGE, other organizations offer assistance options for customers who need it most," said Nick Alexopulos, spokesperson for BGE.

While BGE offers some energy assistance resources, the Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs is accepting applications for its Electric Universal Service Program, Electric Arrearage Retirement Assistance, Maryland Energy Assistance Program, and Gas Arrearage Retirement Assistance.

Residents say they are trying to keep their air conditioning off as much as possible while also blocking the sun from shining indoors, but it isn't enough.

"My bills are like $500 for no reason," Hayes said. "Keeping the thermostat at the same temperature every day, keeping our doors closed, our patio door our curtains stay closed."

BGE issued some tips to manage your energy use including setting the thermostat higher, especially if you are not home. Keep the air moving counterclockwise if you are using a fan. Also try to turn off non-essential appliances.

Also, BGE is warning customers that scammers may try to call, message, or email you, saying that you owe the company money on a past or current energy bill. They encourage you to check your account and contact BGE directly to confirm.