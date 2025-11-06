Marylanders concerned with state of the economy, price of groceries

The economy continues to be top of mind for not only Marylanders but Americans around the country.

This week's elections in states like Virginia and New Jersey showcased it, with many voters saying the concern of the economy motivated them to cast their ballots.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) released a poll on Tuesday on Marylanders' attitudes toward the state's economic conditions, which found that the majority are not feeling positive about it.

A financial expert from Loyola University Maryland said the emotional toll from the discontent may be almost impossible to recover from.

Feelings on the economy

WJZ asked Marylanders how they feel about the current state of the economy.

Justin Miller described his feelings, saying he is "feeling squashed."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline King said, "I think the economy is terrible right now."

In its poll, UMBC found 69% of Marylanders feel the state's economic conditions are "poor" or "fair" in the last year. More than 50% feel things are going to get worse within the next year.

The poll also found that 92% are "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the price of food and consumer goods.

UMBC surveyed 810 adults for this survey.

"There are people out there every day working and not being able to afford simple things," Miller said. "I'm going to the grocery store and everything costs $100 at this point."

Miller and King are holding out hope, however. King said compassion needs to come to the table.

"I just don't feel like we have the concern and the love that we used to have for one another, because we are our brothers' keepers," King said. "If I see you doing bad, I would like to help you, and I would expect that if you see me doing bad."

Other concerns cited in UMBC's poll include health care costs, housing costs, and being able to find a good-paying job.

Bringing concerns to the polls

Many voters' concerns about the economy fueled their decisions at the polls around the country on Tuesday, leading to big Democratic victories.

JP Krahel, Loyola University Maryland's accounting department chair, said the feelings on the economy are being compounded by the uncertainty of the Trump administration, especially as the longest government shutdown in history continues.

As we near the holiday season, Krahel predicts it may cause some irreparable damage and cause more hurt at the polls for Republicans in future elections.

"If I go look at my son or my daughter in the eye and be like, 'I'm sorry, we can't do gifts this year.' Or worse, [I say], 'we can't eat today.' That's as personal as it gets," Krahel said.