Marylander becomes millionaire as Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $910 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing, according to a news release on the Mega Millions website.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and mega ball 25.

The massive prize, which has a $464.2 million lump-sum cash option, will be up for grabs during the next drawing Friday night.

"The jackpot is on the verge of $1 billion, a level it has surpassed four times in the past, most recently last January," the release said.

If there's a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

Friday's drawing will be the 29th in this current roll since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

While there were no jackpot winners Tuesday, two tickets - sold in Texas and Maryland - matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize.

The Texas ticket is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier, while the Maryland ticket won the standard $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize that was won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes just days after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize - the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

