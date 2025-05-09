Baltimore accuses Zyn nicotine pouch owners of targeting children with deceptive marketing

Baltimore is accusing the owners of Zyn nicotine pouches of targeting children with deceptive marketing practices, violating the city's Consumer Protection Ordinance.

The lawsuit names the owners of the brand – Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI), Swedish Match North America LLC and Swedish Match USA, Inc.

According to the lawsuit, the companies have targeted children and teens through the marketing of Zyn flavors, exploitative social media promotions and false advertising.

"Zyn's manufacturers have put profits ahead of the health and safety of Baltimoreans, in particular our children, through manipulative marketing practices, and my office won't stand for it," Mayor Brandon Scott said, calling the nicotine pouches highly addictive.

The city further accused the companies of falsely representing Zyn as tobacco-free and failing to warn customers about the increase in nicotine absorption compared to cigarettes.

In the lawsuit, the city alleges that the company's reward program entices and retains young customers by offering discounts, free products and access to exclusive events.

What are Zyn nicotine pouches?

According to the lawsuit, Zyn pouches are meant to be placed between a person's lip and gums to deliver nicotine to the bloodstream. The pouches are made of stabilizers, fillers, pH adjusters, flavoring, sweetener and nicotine salt.

Twenty flavors of the nicotine pouches were approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January. It was the first time that regulators authorized the sale of nicotine pouches, according to CBS News.

The pouches were available for years before the FDA approved their use as an alternative to cigarettes.

According to Zyn's warning label, the product is not intended for minors, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding or people with heart disease risk factors or high blood pressure.

The lawsuit compares nicotine to cocaine and heroin for its addictive nature, and quotes Senator Chuck Schumer in calling the Zyn product a "pouch packed with problems."

Zyn nicotine pouches gain popularity among young people

In January, CBS News reported that Zyn pouches were becoming more popular among the younger generation.

"We are hooking a whole new generation of young people onto nicotine," Dr. Nidhi Kumar said. "The marketing strategies, the packaging looks like candy, flavors like cinnamon and mint and even names like 'smooth' or 'chill.' I mean, who are these products appealing to? Young people."

Another doctor told CBS News Miami that Zyn pouches seem to be more popular among boys.

Dr. Marcos Mestre also warned parents to watch for signs of nicotine pouch use, which can include symptoms like sweating, nausea, palpitations and even mental health issues.

"These can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression," he said. "Any addictive behavior has the potential to lead to other problems."

While some have argued that the pouches could help smokers cut back, others have raised health concerns.

Some experts highlighted risks of cardiovascular and oral health impacts, saying the toxic chemicals could damage gums or lead to infection or cancer.

"If you're using these products, just Google nicotine pouches and dental disease — you'll spit it out right away," Dr. Kumar said.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a problem with substance use, help is available via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.