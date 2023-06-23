Watch CBS News
Maryland Zoo reschedules Wine in the Wilderness event due to inclement weather

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo has rescheduled the Wine in the Wilderness event due to inclement weather, the zoo announced Friday.

The event, which was originally scheduled for June 24, will now take place Saturday, September 30, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Wine in the Wilderness is an after hours event where guests can enjoy wine samples, live music, and food in the zoo's old growth forest.  Attendees will also get the chance to observe special animal species in their natural habitat.  

Anyone with tickets or event questions is encouraged to email events@marylandzoo.org, or visit the event page on the Maryland Zoo website

First published on June 23, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

