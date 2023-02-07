Maryland Zoo in Baltimore offering private tours

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is now offering private zoo experiences.

Visitors can book a private tour and get to spend time up close and person with their favorite animals.

There are currently three tours available:

Giraffe House | $750:

Take a private tour of the Giraffe House to learn about how our devoted keepers care for the Zoo's tallest residents. Your trip will include a meet and greet with the keepers, a brief training session, and the opportunity to see the Okapi giraffe who lives in the same facility as his much larger cousins. Tours may offer opportunities to feed or enrich the giraffe.

Lion Overlook | $800:

During this private tour, experienced big cat keepers will take you to the lion habitat. Your trip will include a meet-and-greet with the lion keeper team, during which you will observe a brief training session and learn how they care for these majestic beasts. Before the lions are permitted to access the outdoor display, tours may include the chance to distribute enrichment throughout the area.

Elephant Barn | $1000:

After a lengthy renovation, the elephant habitat reopened in 2019. Your elephant care team tour includes a visit to the totally restored elephant habitat, including their indoor barn. You'll see a short training session with a member of the herd and discover how the keepers care for the Zoo's biggest creatures. Tours may also provide the opportunity to feed or construct elephant enrichment.

You can visit the Maryland Zoo website for more information.