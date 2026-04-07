The Maryland Zoo is celebrating 150 years. Here's how it has evolved.

The Maryland Zoo is celebrating a major milestone: a 150-year anniversary.

The zoo was created by an act of the Maryland State Legislature on April 7, 1876.

History of the Maryland Zoo

The Maryland Zoo is one of the oldest in the U.S. It began in the 1860s when Baltimore residents started donating animals to the caretaker of Druid Hill Park.

The Maryland Zoo was created by the Maryland State Legislature in April 1876. The Maryland Zoo

By 1880, the zoo had nearly 300 animals in its care.

The zoo continued to evolve and expand after that. In 1920, children in the area collected pennies to help the zoo buy its first elephant, and in 1940, the zoo moved reptiles into a former aquarium space.

The popular Penguin Coast exhibit opened in 2015, supporting one of the largest penguin breeding programs in North America.

In 2019, a renovation and expansion improved the habitats for lions, giraffes and elephants.

The Maryland Zoo's former giraffe exhibit. The Maryland Zoo

Celebrating 150 years

To mark its 150th birthday, zoo officials held a special event Tuesday — one that even the animals got to enjoy.

Inside the penguin exhibit, a cake made out of LEGO bricks honored 150 years of the zoo.

"Every month since January, we've been adding a layer each month with a different theme," said Kirby Fowler, president of the Maryland Zoo. "It was done by the Charm City LEGO Users Group, and it's fantastic. You could spend hours looking at this thing."

The zoo went all out for the celebration — greeting the first 150 guests with cupcakes and offering special birthday-themed enrichment for the animals.

Making memories at the Maryland Zoo

Visitors said the zoo has been a place for family memories for years.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the birthday of the zoo. We've been coming here for eight years," said Nick Miller, a Baltimore County parent. "It's a special place for the three of us."

To honor the milestone, the zoo also set up a "memory lane" exhibit, showing guests how it has evolved over time.

"Back 150 years ago, the animals were forced front and center for our entertainment," Fowler said. "Over the years, we've become so much better … we care so much about the animal care."

Maryland Zoo continues to evolve

Fowler said the zoo's focus has shifted from entertainment to education and conservation.

"We have conservation programs here locally but also globally," Fowler said. "What we learn here we're taking out to help species beyond."

Looking ahead, more changes are on the way. Crews are currently building a new red panda exhibit in the zoo's historic section, set to open in June.

"These red pandas are going to have a beautiful habitat," Fowler said. "We're really connecting the different pieces of the zoo together in the same place where the zoo started 150 years ago."