Work zone crashes, deaths dropped in 2025. Maryland leaders are still doubling down on safety.

Maryland leaders are using Work Zone Awareness Week to remind drivers what they can do to keep road workers safe.

According to new data from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), there was a decrease in work zone crashes, deaths, and injuries in 2025.

While the numbers are trending in the right direction, state leaders said they are still doubling down on efforts to protect workers along highways and roads.

Work zone incidents in Maryland

Work zone speeding tickets also decreased last year in Maryland. However, MDOT said reckless driving in work zones is still a major problem on state roads.

In 2025, 19 citations were issued to drivers who were going more than 130 mph through work zones.

In Maryland, there is an average of 300 work zones with about 1,000 workers each day. So far this year, the state said there have been more than 200 work zone crashes, with two deaths and 53 injuries.

"On average, there are three work zone crashes every single day," said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. "It's an unacceptable reality for Maryland road workers.

Cracking down on road safety

Since 2024, Maryland has cracked down on speeding and reckless driving in work zones. That includes the creation of a tiered fine system that uses speed cameras on highways. As drivers go faster, the fines go up. They can increase even more when highway workers are in an active work zone.

This year, the Maryland General Assembly is also putting the brakes on out-of-state drivers and so-called super speeders with new bills. Once signed into law, drivers who have had their license suspended or revoked will be required to use a device in their car to prevent speeding.

"Maryland will have an expanded toolbox for holding out-of-state drivers accountable in this state," said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson.

Both of the bills are awaiting the governor's signature.

Honoring road workers

Maryland leaders are also using Work Zone Awareness Week to honor road workers who were killed while doing their jobs along state roadways. This includes the six workers who were killed by two drivers who were recklessly speeding on I-695 in 2023.

Dawn Higgins works as a flagger in work zones and said she's had to quickly activate safety protocols when a driver veered into the zone.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, no one was hurt, but near misses like that happen far too often," Higgins said.

State leaders are urging drivers to slow down, put the phone down, and pay attention, especially in active work zones.