Maryland Gov. Wes Moore makes more staff changes ahead of second term

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced more changes to his leadership team as he prepares for his second term.

Gov. Moore has chosen Joseph "Joh" Sedtal as his principal deputy chief of staff, according to a statement from the governor's office.

In this position, Sedtal will serve as second-in-command within Moore's office after chief of staff Manny Welsh. Gov. Moore appointed Welsh to his position earlier this month. Sedtal has been serving as deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services.

The new chief administrative officer in the Moore administration will be Asma Mirza, who currently serves as the chief performance officer for Gov. Moore. Other appointments included Kristina Broadie-Jeter as executive secretary and Walter Donoughe as assistant chief of staff, the statement said.

All of the new appointments will take effect Nov. 25.

"Joh, Asma, Kristina, and Walter are seasoned and talented public servants, and we are excited and grateful that they will be assuming these critical leadership roles," Moore said. "Each of these leaders have been integral to the success of our first term, and our Administration and the residents of Maryland will benefit greatly from their experience, commitment to public service, and expertise."

Moore announced Welsh's appointment on Nov. 5. Welsh replaced Lester Davis, who had served as the governor's chief of staff since Oct. 2025.

Davis has been appointed to be interim chief executive officer of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) by the TEDCO Board of Directors, said a news release from Moore's office.

TEDCO is a state-supported organization that seeks to advance "Maryland's innovation economy by fostering an inclusive, entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the growth of technology and life sciences companies," according to the body's website.

"As we continue to build an economy that expands pathways to work, wages, and wealth, TEDCO could not have selected a more capable leader during this pivotal chapter in the organization's history and Maryland's economy," Moore said in a statement. "I'm grateful for everything Lester has given this administration, and I can't wait to see what he builds next."