Dry, Warm Weekend Ahead in Maryland

We're tracking a stretch of sunshine and comfortable warmth heading into the weekend, with just a few changes waiting in the wings by early next week.

High pressure settles in overnight with clear skies and fall temperatures Lows tonight will dip to around 60 inside the beltway with cooler 50s away from Chesapeake Bay and outside the Beltway. Some patchy fog may sneak into sheltered valleys after dark, but otherwise conditions stay quiet.

Saturday continues the winning streak. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry air with temperatures pushing into the low 80s for much of central and southern Maryland, while higher elevations in the west stay in the 70s. A light southerly breeze will add just a touch of warmth compared to recent days.

First Alert Football Forecast: Sunday will be a picture-perfect football day. The Ravens host the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium with kickoff temperatures near 80 degrees. Through the afternoon, readings will climb into the low to mid-80s by halftime and into the fourth quarter, all under plenty of sunshine with a light east-northeast breeze.

By later Sunday, we'll notice a shift. Temperatures climb toward the mid-80s for many communities, and clouds may creep in as a weak cold front and low pressure slide through. While this system isn't expected to bring widespread rain, it will set the stage for a new pattern early next week.

High pressure wedges back in from the north on Monday, keeping things dry to start the workweek. By Tuesday and Wednesday, onshore winds strengthen and an area of low pressure along the coast could throw scattered showers into parts of southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Exactly how much rain makes it inland is still uncertain, but we'll be watching closely - especially with drought conditions expanding after a record-dry August and a dry start to September.

Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal into early next week before settling back to near or just below seasonal averages. Highs will range from the 70s in western Maryland to the low and mid-80s closer to Baltimore and the I-95 corridor.

For now, enjoy what looks like another pleasant September weekend - perfect for football tailgates, late-season cookouts, and soaking up some sunshine before the next round of unsettled weather approaches.