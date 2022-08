BALTIMORE -- A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area.

It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well.

Damp and cool Monday. Showers will be on and off with temps in the mid 70s. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/DBwx4858wy — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 15, 2022

Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday.