Mild weather continues across Maryland; rain returns Friday

A stretch of mostly dry and mild weather continues across the Baltimore region through midweek, but changes are on the horizon with increasing rain chances by Friday and a warmup on tap next week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with overnight lows ranging from the low to mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm conditions. Highs both days will range from the mid to upper 70s, with light and variable winds becoming a light southeast breeze Thursday afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will remain mild, dipping into the low to mid-50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, moisture begins to return to the region. A few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Highs will again reach the mid-70s. Rain chances increase Friday night into Saturday, with periods of rain likely overnight and continuing through much of the day Saturday. Lows Friday night will hold in the upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain could be moderate at times before tapering off Saturday night, when a few lingering showers may persist early. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine returns to end the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s Sunday. Partly cloudy skies Sunday night will bring cooler conditions, with lows in the upper 40s.

Monday will be dry and warmer, with highs reaching into the low 70s. A noticeable warmup is expected by the middle of next week, with temperatures likely climbing into the low to mid-80s ahead of the next round of rain, which is expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Stay with WJZ for continued updates as we track the weekend system and the warming trend to follow.