Maryland Weather: Warm and wet week ahead

BALTIMORE - Our first Monday of 2023 is very mild with even milder days on deck!

In fact, our morning temperatures are very close to the normal highs for this year.

#WJZFirstAlert

Such a mild first Monday of 2023! #Baltimore is waking up to 42°. The normal high for this time of year is 44° but we're heading towards 63° this afternoon!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/D7okeiaP4f — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 2, 2023

We're starting our day with 42° in Baltimore and the normal high for January 2nd is 44°!

We will wind up being about 20° above that as we're headed for an afternoon high of 63°.

There is some very spotty fog south of Baltimore and on the lower half of the Eastern Shore this morning but it doesn't seem widespread or particularly dense.

#WJZFirstAlert

Weather won't give you any problems this morning as you head to work after a holiday weekend. Fog seems very spotty and light so far!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/Emlgh8Vjgz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 2, 2023

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds winnning out tonigt.

Overnight temps will be back in the low 40s.

Wet weather returns on Tuesday as a warm front lifts north of us.The heaviest of the rain will stay north of Maryland but showers are possible in Baltimore and for nothern Maryland.

Highs will be even warmer than today, with temperatures landing in the mid 60s. A cold front arrives late Wednesday night and will send rain in our direction.

The wet weather seems to arrive in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Temperatures will be in record territory on Wednesday! The forecasted high is 67° and the record is 70° set in 2000.

Thanks to Wednesday's front, by Thursday we're in the 50s.

Friday is when temps get back to near normal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s as we head into the weekend.