Maryland Weather: Traveling for Thanksgiving? Weather won't hold you back

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and chilly tonight with temps dropping into the low 30s by Thursday morning.

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, you won't have any issues related to the weather through Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day looks similar to the past two days with sunshine and a few more clouds. Temps will top out in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving will see sun & clouds across Maryland with temps inthe 50s. Clouds & rain chances move back in for Black Friday and the weekend. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/wHPs3c7Cro — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 23, 2022

Clouds will increase Thursday night with a chance of showers on Friday with a passing cold front.

Another storm system will approach from the west by Saturday night bringing rain chances to the area on Sunday.

UPDATED THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Thursday looks just as beautiful as today was with a few more clouds. Temps will reach the upper 50s. Clouds & rain move in Friday. @wjz #mdwx #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/r79ADFrXc6 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 23, 2022

Saturday right now looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s.

Expect rain to continue through early Sunday afternoon before tapering off by evening.

Sunshine returns to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday.

Clouds will rapidly increase Tuesday evening with rain chances returning Wednesday.

No significant drops in temperature are expected through the middle of next week with temperatures remaining about average for this time of year.

Derek Beasley