Maryland Weather: Brutal heat returns Monday through Wednesday

BALTIMORE- ALERT DAYS issued Monday through Wednesday for dangerous heat & humidity. Late week storms should provide relief.

Humidity levels fell Sunday providing some relief from the stifling heat and humidity levels from Friday and Saturday. Even with the break in humidity, the high temperature Sunday afternoon still hit 97° at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. We have a hot evening ahead, but the air does feel better with the lower humidity. Temperatures will stay in the 90s in the Baltimore metro through at least 8 PM.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s for areas well outside the Baltimore Beltway. Inside the Beltway, lows will only fall into the upper 70s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for more dangerous heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values topping out between 100° and 108°. Please continue to take all heat precautions including taking breaks in areas with A/C, frequently hydrating with water, wearing light weight, colored clothing, and avoiding strenuous activities outdoors. Overnight lows will only dip to around 80° in urbanized areas and mid to upper 70s in our more rural communities.

We have more intense heat & humidity on the way. ALERT DAYS issued Monday through Wednesday for dangerous heat & humidity. Heat index Monday 100°-105°. Tuesday & Wednesday look even worse with heat index 105°-108°. I know this is getting old, but please take it seriously. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/VxDZDYkzTO — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 7, 2024

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday through Wednesday afternoon. These storms will be rather sparse in coverage, but some lucky areas will receive some drenching downpours and brief relief from the extreme heat with any storms that form. The better chance for isolated storms will be during the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of those summers here in Baltimore where it's tough getting break from extreme heat. A bit of a break today. Back to intense heat & humidity Monday - Thursday. Showers & storms hopefully provide relief Friday before brutal heat is back next Sunday into early following week. pic.twitter.com/I6ySetOlcV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 7, 2024

Thursday also looks rather hot and muggy ahead of a cold front. There is the possibility of an ALERT DAY for Thursday if confidence grows for more extreme heat and humidity. The cold front should spawn showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours as it encounters tropical humidity. Any storms will be capable of torrential downpours, intense lightning, and isolated flash flooding.

Friday is our best chance of widespread soaking showers and storms as the remnants of "Beryl" pass to our north helping draw up tropical humidity from the south. Showers and thunderstorms should be numerous Friday throughout the day. With the showers & storms fairly widespread, high temperatures should stay in the middle to upper 80s Friday. Storms on Friday could also contain drenching downpours, intense lightning, and localized flooding.

A few leftover scattered storms are possible Saturday as highs climb toward 90°.

More intense heat and humidity look to return to the area next Sunday into early the following week.