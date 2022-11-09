Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sunny, but chilly Wednesday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Tuesday night forecast
Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Tuesday night forecast 01:18

BALTIMORE -- On Wednesday, the temperature will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. But the state will still get a lot of sunshine. 

By Thursday, clouds from what is now Tropical Storm Nicole start to filter in the direction of Maryland. 

Tropical rain will merge with a cold front and spread across Maryland overnight into Friday.

The soggy system will continue through Veteran's Day and at least the first half of our Saturday. 

Some places could pick up two to four inches of rain. 

The soaking rain will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures by the second half of the weekend.

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

