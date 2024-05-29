Maryland Weather: Sun to storms today

BALTIMORE -- Your Wednesday is starting with clear skies and refreshing temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Beautiful sunshine will be in full force for the first half of the day but storms move in and take over by the mid to late afternoon and then continue through the evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and lightning are possible. We could also end up with some patchy areas of fog tonight into tomorrow morning.

Thursday is shaping up to be a lovely day. We'll see partly sunny skies and temperatures top out in the mid 70s. A stray sprinkle will be possible later in the day and during the evening. Friday's weather looks fantastic with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the middle 70s.

For the upcoming weekend we should see some pleasant and nice outdoor weather. Saturday is the pick of the weekend right now with mostly sunny weather and highs in the lower 80s. A warm front will approach the area Sunday afternoon and evening producing some sprinkles and showers by afternoon. Right now the rain looks rather light, so it shouldn't cause many disruptions.